The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has held its 2018 Young Athletes' Forum as part of the country's build-up towards this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Fiji's Chef de Mission Tomasi Tiko said the aim of the Forum, held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, had been to target potential young athletes from all sporting federations and not just those that would be part of Buenos Aires 2018.

Tiko said athletes were assisted in developing a personal development plan and learning how they could use this to stay on track to achieve their goals and dreams.

"The Forum exposed young up-and-coming athletes to elements of high performance that will help take their performance to the next level," he added.

Topics participants were exposed to included healthy living, sports diet, sports psychology and personal marketing.

Presentations were made by nutritionist Vittoria Pasca, sports psychologist Laijipa Naulivou, media specialist Sitiveni Tawakevou and FASANOC's Voices of the Athletes champions.

The Forum was opened by Fiji’s Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, who claimed it was important for athletes to have a vision and to ensure they do not just participate for the sake of taking part.

"As athletes, it is important from a young age to be aware of the goals you want to achieve," he said.

The 2018 Young Athletes' Forum was part of Fiji's build-up towards this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires ©Getty Images

Tuitubou went on to state his belief that this would help young athletes be better sportsmen and women, and better individuals as a whole.

He also encouraged athletes who would represent Fiji at Buneos Aires 2018 to perform to their best.

"You are among the few who will be wearing our national colours and competing on the international arena," Tuitubou said.

FASANOC President Joe Rodan, a former sprinter, also shared his experiences as a high-performing athlete and how sport had shaped him into the person he is today.

The confirmed Fijian athletes who will be competing at Buenos Aires 2018 include a male participant in athletics and badminton, and a female participant in table tennis.

This is through the International Olympic Committee’s allocation of universality places to FASANOC.

Table tennis player Grace Yee and badminton player Chang Ho Kim are also confirmed entries.

FASANOC's Athletes' Commission will be working with Team Fiji management on the next Young Athletes' Forum, which will target those vying for a place at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.