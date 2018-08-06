Russia increased their artistic swimming gold medal tally to five at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships after winning today's two events at the Scotstoun Sports Campus.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko secured Russia's first victory of the day in the solo technical routine final before the country comfortably took top honours in the team technical routine.

Kolesnichenko earned her win with 93.4816 points, while Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Yakhno finished second with 91.3517.

Rounding out the podium was Italy's Linda Cerruti with 90.1778 points.

"My coach said I was good - that's the best words a coach can say," Kolesnichenko said.

"I will work harder in the next year to improve scoring.

"I'm getting stronger."

Russia’s Svetlana Kolesnichenko claimed the gold medal in the solo technical routine event ©Getty Images

In the team technical routine final, Russia registered 94.6000 points to prevail by a margin of 3.8561 over nearest challengers Ukraine.

Italy pipped Spain to the bronze medal in the same way they did in the team free routine final on Saturday (August 4).

The Italians managed 90.3553 points to beat the Spaniards by 0.4837.

Russia's Maria Shurochkina claimed her team was "pretty happy" with their winning score.

"But it [the score] doesn't matter much, because [team coach] Tatiana Pokrovskaia smiled and that is amazing," she added.

"She told us we were amazing."

Artistic swimming action at Glasgow 2018 is due to conclude tomorrow with finals in the duet free routine, duet free routine mixed and solo free routine events.