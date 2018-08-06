Belarus authorities have announced that all travellers will be exempt from paying road tolls during next year's second European Games in Minsk.

The rule, passed via a Presidential Decree, is designed to make it easier for those attending the continental-wide event, which is taking place from June 21 to 30.

Minsk 2019 confirmed that, according to Presidential Decree No 292, tolls will be suspended for all vehicles - and their trailers - not exceeding 3.5 tonnes.

The exemption is due to be in place from June 10 until July 20, 2019.

This could make a big difference for some of those attending because the country contains 1,613 kilometres of toll roads.

An electronic toll collection system called BelToll has been operating in Belarus since 2013.

There are many toll roads usually in operation in Belarus ©sanatorii.by

Tolls will still be applied during the Games window to all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes and passenger vehicles 3.5 tonnes and under which are not registered in a Eurasian Economic Union country.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.