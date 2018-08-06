The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) organised an anti-doping educational seminar in Mexico.

The event was held in Acapulco on the sidelines of the Pan American Sambo Championships.

Athletes, coaches and other team representatives took part with FIAS holding the seminar for the fourth time in a row at the continental competition.

In all there were more than 50 participants from 22 different countries.

Presentations and quizzes were held as part of the event ©FIAS

Presentations and interactive quizzes were held as part of the event, while there was a question and answer session.

Subjects included athletes' responsibilities, therapeutic use exemptions and the whistleblower system.

Certificates were given to those who took part.

"The crowded auditorium and the intensive activity of the participants confirmed the correct choice of the seminar format," a FIAS statement said.

"In the final part of the meeting, participants learnt about the relevance and importance of such seminars."