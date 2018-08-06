Two wheelchair tennis players are among those shortlisted for the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month prize for July.

Sweden's Stefan Olsson and Dutch player Diede de Groot have been nominated after winning the men's and women's singles titles respectively at Wimbledon.

Olsson went on to win the doubles title at the British Open with Belgium's Joachim Gerard, while De Groot also won the Wimbledon doubles, becoming the first player to claim both titles on the grass in the same year.

Three other athletes have also been shortlisted.

British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan gets the nod after breaking compatriot Hannah Cockroft's T34 100 metres world record with a time of 16.80sec at the London Anniversary Games.

She is the first athlete to go under 17 seconds in her class.

Kare Adenegan set a world record to make the shortlist ©Getty Images

Brazil's Elizabeth Gomes also set world records in athletics - setting new marks in the women's F52 shot put and javelin at the Berlin Grand Prix.

Gomes also set a world record in the discus just two weeks earlier in Paris.

Sitting volleyball player Morteza Mehrzadselakjani completes the shortlist after the 2.46 metres tall player helped Iran regain the men's world title in The Netherlands.

They defeated the holders Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets in the final to add to their Paralympic gold from Rio 2016.

Members of the public can now vote for their winner using a poll on the IPC website here, until August 9.

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

