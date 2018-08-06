Spain's hugely popular venue at Baquiera Beret has undergone a successful inspection by International Ski Federation (FIS) officials and will now host a stage of the next Snowboard Cross World Cup season.

The competition will replace the originally scheduled La Molina event and will take place between March 1 and 2, with qualifiers on day one followed by the finals.

It will be the Snowboard Cross World Cup's second visit to the largest and most-visited mountain resort in Spain after it stood in at the last minute to host competition in 2015-2016 when another Spanish resort was forced to pull out.

Uwe Beier, the FIS Snowboard race director, said: "We are looking forward to the second edition of SBX World Cup competition in Baqueira.

"After the 2015-2016 event, when the organisers successfully jumped in at the last minute as a late replacement for a cancellation of another Spanish competition, the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation together with the highly motivated organisers in Baquiera Beret have proven their ability to hold top-level competition.

"This season all involved are aiming even higher, and we expect to deliver one of our season highlights with a high-quality Snowboard Cross World Cup event."

During the inspection Beier, along with technical advisor Alberto Schiavon, assessed the course slope, establishing a slightly adjusted line from the 2015-2016 version of the Baquiera Beret event to better utilise the race piste for snowboard cross action.

In Spain there is a huge level of interest in snowboarding following the achievement of Regino Hernandez, who won bronze at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics.

Sierra Nevada also hosted the 2017 World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships.

At that event Lucas Equibar took silver in individual snowboard cross.

Eguibar and Hernandez then together claimed silver in the team event in front of their nation's King Filipe VI.