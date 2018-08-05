Zhu Xueying and Gao Lei ensured China claimed double gold at the International Gymnastics Federation Trampoline World Cup in Maebashi in Japan today.

Zhu, the gold medallist at the Nanjing 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games, triumphed with a score of 57.330 at the Yamato Civic Gymnasium.

This proved enough to beat her team-mate Lin Qianqi, who scored 57.095 for second place.

Yana Pavlova of Russia scored 56.510 for bronze.

There was less success for the top two at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, though, as Great Britain's silver medallist Bryony Page was seventh and Canada's gold medal winner Rosannagh MacLennan eighth.

World champion Gao lived up to his favourite's tag to win the corresponding men's competition with 61.365.

Jeffrey Gluckstein of United States took silver with 58.960 and Mikita Ilyinykh of Belarus bronze.

He scored 58.650.

Ilyinykh's fellow countryman, the reigning Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou, only managed fifth place.