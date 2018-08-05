Iran won four out of the six sanda gold medals contested on the final day of the World University Wushu Championship in Macau.

The country won three of the four men's titles on offer at the Macau Forum and one of the two women's.

Alireza Riiki was triumphant in the men's 60 kilograms division as his compatriot Hamidreza Sahandi took top honours in the men's 70kg.

Amir Karimi was crowned as men's 80kg champion as the women's 60kg gold went to Zohreh Shahpari Virani.

China won the other two sanda golds available.

A number of categories were contested at the event ©FISU

Shimeng Dai captured the women's 52kg title and Peng Yuan was crowed as men's 52kg champion.

Four other golds were decided on the final day of action.

Chriselda Tanasa Natalie of Indonesia scored 9.45 to win the women's jianshu event.

In the men's gunshu, Jun Lim Khaw of Malaysia was crowned champion on 9.48.

The men's nanquan went to Wai Keong Chio of hosts Macau on 9.45 and the women's nanquan was won by Huiying Chen of China on 9.52.