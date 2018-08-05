Hosts and defending champions Australia began the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in emphatic style by thrashing New Zealand 66-36 in Sydney.
The home side - also the back-to-back and reigning Paralympic gold medallists - are hoping to become the first country to win the world title in front of their own fans.
They eased to victory in Pool A at the Quaycentre with skipper Ryley Batt and Chris Bond both chipping in with 26 goals each.
"It was a fantastic start - better than expected to be honest," said Batt.
"We got everyone on the court and everyone played fantastic.
"We're very happy to be playing here at a home World Champs and hopefully we can keep this momentum building."
Great team effort in our first game against Poland @2018WRWC— GBWR (@GBWRNews) August 5, 2018
Final score to GB 55-31
Everyone saw the court and the energy from both teams was great to watch
Tomorrow we play USA @ 4.30am GMT
Thanks for the support pic.twitter.com/KSRJhb0Jb0
There was a shock in Pool B as France defeated world number three side Canada 51-42 at the Quaycentre.
"It's the first time we beat Canada - we know they are a strong team, but we continue to improve every year," said French captain Jonathan Hivernat.
In the other match at the Quaycentre, United States beat Colombia 58-32 in Pool B.
Three games were also played at the Genea Netball Centre.
Pool A saw Japan beat Ireland 57-37 and Denmark pip neighbours Sweden 57-54.
In Pool A, Britain beat Poland 55-31.
More pool games will be held tomorrow, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals.