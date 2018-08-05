Chinese Taipei defeated China 22-13 in today's gold medal match to win the Asia Oceania Korfball Championships title in Saitama.

The huge favourites for the competition proved too strong in the Japanese city as they won the event for the fourth time in a row at the Saitama Memorial Gymnasium.

They have now clinched gold at the tournament nine times, only missing out in 2004 when they lost in the final to Australia.

Shu Ping Chu was the inspiring player for Chinese Taipei who stormed away in the first quarter before China fought back to leave the final delicately poised.

Congratulations to #ChineseTaipei for winning gold at the @aokc2018 and to #China for a well-deserved silver medal. #korfball — Jan Fransoo (@korfballpres) August 5, 2018

Ya Hui Cho was then introduced after the break for the Taiwanese, and her fine play took the game away from their opponents.

Other matches today saw Australia pip Hong Kong 18-17 for the bronze medal.

Hosts Japan beat New Zealand 13-10 to finish fifth.