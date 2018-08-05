USA Weightlifting have selected two athletes for the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Peyton Brown and Jerome Smith will both represent the United States in Argentina's capital.

Seventeen-year-old Brown will compete in the women's 58 kilograms division.

She holds the youth American snatch record in the weight category and will he hoping for a medal in Buenos Aires.

Smith, meanwhile, will contest the men's 69kg class.

Buenos Aires will host the Youth Olympic Games in October ©Getty Images

The seventeen-year-old, like Brown, competed at this year's Youth Pan American Championships.

"Peyton and Jerome will do a great job representing Team USA," said USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews.

"They're strong, smart and dedicated athletes.

"We can't wait to watch the future stars of our sport take the platform in Buenos Aires."

The Youth Olympics will run between October 6 and 18.