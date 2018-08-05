Great Britain face an intense battle with Russia and Ukraine for supremacy in the diving competition at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships with action at Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool due to begin tomorrow.

Jack Laugher will lead the home team in the absence of their biggest name, triple world champion Tom Daley.

Laugher partnered Chris Mears to three metres synchronised springboard gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he also claimed silver in the individual 3m.

The 23-year-old will be bidding for three gold medals in Scotland’s capital, where he will contest the 3m synchronised with Mears, the individual 3m and the 1m springboard.

The British team is a mixture of newcomers and experienced athletes.

Grace Reid, who grew up in Edinburgh and first learned to dive in the Royal Commonwealth Pool, is a strong contender in the women's 3m springboard, and also in the 3m synchronised with Katherine Torrance.

Reid has also been diving with new partner Ross Haslam in the mixed 3m synchronised while her usual partner Daley takes time off to care for his first child.

Another Briton, Lois Toulson, hopes to defend her European title in the women's 10m platform.

Russia's charge in the men's disciplines will be led by 3m synchronised world champions Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov, and 10m synchronised world silver medallists Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev.

At 30 years of age, Russia’s Nadezhda Bazhina is a veteran in diving terms but she will be a medal contender in all her events; the 1m, 3m and 3m synchronised with Kristina Ilinykh, plus the mixed 3m synchronised where she teams up with 20-year-old Nikita Shleikher.

Ukraine's hopes rest largely on Maksym Dolgov and Oleksandr Gorshkovozov in the men's 10m synchronised platform, and Sofiia Lyskun and Oleg Kolodiy in the mixed team.

Dolgov and Lyskun have also enjoyed individual success this season.

Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov will lead Russia's charge for medals in the men's disciplines ©Getty Images

"We have nine athletes here, not 12 like last year, because of injury problems," Ukraine’s head coach Tamara Tokmachova said.

"But we have plans for medals."

Germany's leading diver Patrick Hausding has been winning medals at European level for a decade and is back in action after sitting out several months with a knee injury.

The Rio 2016 bronze medallist is looking to make up for his disappointing 14th-place finish in the men's 3m event at last year's European Championships in Kiev.

Hausding also competes in the men's 3m synchronised with new partner Lars Ruediger.

."We are missing some of our best athletes due to injury, so we had to switch around some of the synchro teams, which is difficult in such a complicated discipline," Germany’s head coach Lutz Buschkow said.

"But we want to take home a few medals.

"We have some old hands who are very accomplished, but we also have young divers who were successful at the European and World Junior Championships this year."

Italy's hopes are pinned on world bronze medallist Giovanni Tocci in the 1m springboard and defending European champions Elena Bertocchi and Maicol Verzotto in the 3m synchronised mixed event.

Bertocchi is also defending her title in the women's 1m springboard.

Competition is scheduled to start tomorrow with the mixed team event, one in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to be strong contenders.

There will be 13 events in all across seven days of action.