USA Hockey have named Tony Driscoll as their new assistant executive director of marketing, communications and events, they have announced.

Driscoll, once an ice hockey player and coach, spent the last six years at the National Basketball Association (NBA) side Oklahoma City Thunder, as their vice-president for business development.

He joins USA Hockey for his first job working directly in the sport.

"We’re excited to welcome Tony and his family to USA Hockey," Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said.

"He brings varied experience that will greatly benefit our organisation."

In his work at Oklahoma City, Driscoll led the partnership and media sales efforts that resulted in the team ranking at or near the top of league performers in partnership revenue, in what is considered the NBA's smallest market.

Tony Driscoll is credited with helping Oklahoma City Thunder rank near the top of league performers in partnership revenue even though it is one of the NBA's smaller markets ©Getty Images

He also helped negotiate the Thunder’s media rights package with Fox Sports that led to one of the largest increases in the NBA.

Driscoll claimed he was "thrilled" to be starting the new job.

"As a lifelong hockey fan, I’m excited to have the chance to contribute to an organisation that has the sterling reputation that USA Hockey enjoys," he said.

"I look forward to getting to know and work with our staff, volunteers, business partners and the many other constituent groups USA Hockey is engaged with."

Driscoll will officially start his new job on Monday (August 6).

He replaces Mike Bertsch who retired in March.