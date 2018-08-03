All three reigning male Olympic medallists are entered for the International Gymnastics Federation Trampoline World Cup set to start in Maebashi in Japan tomorrow.

Belarus' Uladzislau Hancharou, the champion at Rio 2016, enters in good form after victory at the World Cup-leg in Arosa in Switzerland in July.

China will head the opposition, as London 2012 champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist Dong Dong and reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Gao Lei are both named in their team for the event at the Yamato Civic Gymnasium.

World silver medallist Dmitry Ushakov of Russia is also among the contenders.

Canada's double Olympic champion Rosannagh Maclennan is also entered ©Getty Images

Qualifying is due to take place in men's and women's events tomorrow.

Both finals are then scheduled to be held on Sunday (August 5).

Canada's double Olympic champion Rosannagh MacLennan and Belarus' world champion Tatsiana Piatrenia will each compete in the corresponding women's event.

British duo Katherine Driscoll and Bryony Page, the Olympic silver medallist, are also entered.