Britain’s Ben Maher, challenging strongly for a first Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) title, will seek to build his lead in tomorrow’s Grand Prix on the home ground of Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

The London 2012 team gold medallist, who has already earned two LGCT grand prix wins this season, will be up against a field that includes fellow Briton Scott Brash, who beat him to this title last year in a jump-off - by three tenths of a second.

Eight out of the top ten riders in the Tour rankings will be in action, including world number one Harrie Smolders of The Netherlands, who reduced Maher’s lead to 22 points - 237 to 215 - at last weekend’s stop in Berlin.

Also challenging strongly will be third-placed Australian Edwina Tops-Alexander, who is just three points behind the Dutchman.

After his win in Berlin, Alberto Zorzi of Italy has moved up to fourth in the overall rankings, where he now has a combined score of 202 points.

The German occupants of the next three places - Daniel Deusser, Christian Ahlmann and Christian Kukuk, along with ninth-placed Belgian Nicola Philippaerts - are also competing .

The London event on the Longines Global Champions Tour calendar is the 13th event on the circuit, coming at a key stage in the 2018 season.

So far this season 12 riders have qualified for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix scheduled to take place at the new GC Prague Playoffs.

The venue of the Royal Hospital Chelsea is the location for annual Chelsea Flower Show.

The show jumping will take place on the South Grounds which lead down to the River Thames.