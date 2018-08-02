Gafur Rakhimov's attempts to cement himself as President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) continued with a visit to the organisation's headquarters in Lausanne.

Rakhimov, who is currently serving as interim AIBA President, travelled to Switzerland after being dropped from a Uzbekistan "wanted list" of alleged criminals last month.

His visit to the "Olympic capital" came despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) making clear their implicit opposition to him remaining at the helm of the world governing body as they continue their assessment over whether boxing can remain on the Olympic programme.

Rakhimov, who denies all alleged criminal activity, remains on a United States Treasury Department's sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" and an alleged key figure in the global heroin trade.

He also has alleged links to a notorious international criminal network known as "thieves-in-law".

AIBA announced in May that Rakhimov instructed his lawyers at Ferrari & Associates in Washington D.C and Carter-Ruck in London to file a petition for his removal from the US sanctions list.

A latest AIBA release explained that he held meetings in Lausanne with the "entire AIBA administrative team in order to do a full review of on-going projects, including the plans for the future headquarters administration".

He also provided updates on AIBA’s major upcoming events such as the 2018 Youth Men’s and Women's World Championships, the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games and the 2018 Women's World Championships.

Gafur Rakhimov was controversially elected as Interim President of AIBA in January ©Twitter

He gave administrative staff a progress update from the Executive Committee and "explained the importance of the new plans being implemented in helping to provide a clear strategic direction for the future of the organisation".

There was no mention of Rakhimov meeting other organisations such as the IOC during his visit.

"AIBA's great progress results from the relentless work of an entire team," Rakhimov was quoted as saying.

"Today I am very happy to meet with you and want to express my appreciation with all of your hard work.

"These recent months have been challenging but gradually the progress of the organisation is gaining much needed momentum.

"I see a lot of commitment and engagement coming from the HQ team, and I am sure you will continue doing all needed to serve the best interest of our organisation, all of its stakeholders, most importantly our core membership - the National Federations.

"I will make sure to provide the needed support in order to keep moving our organisation and our sport forward."

IOC President Thomas Bach warned last month that Rakhimov's permanent election as head of AIBA at a meeting in Moscow in November could put the sport's place at Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy.

Bach revealed following the IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne that boxing's position on the Olympic programme "greatly depends" on the result of AIBA's Congress at which the election will be held.

IOC President Thomas Bach has questioned the election of Gafur Rakhimov as interim AIBA President ©Getty Images

The IOC ordered AIBA to deliver a report on their progress or face expulsion from Tokyo 2020 after a catalogue of problems last year culminating in the resignation of former President, and ex-IOC Executive Board member, CK Wu.

Concerns raised include the governance and financing of AIBA as well as anti-doping and the judging of bouts.

"It was a great pleasure to welcome the Interim President to the home to AIBA," added AIBA executive director Tom Virgets.

"Having him in Lausanne to exchange and engage with the staff helps the team to understand the big picture goals of our organisation.

"This was a great boost to the morale of the team.”