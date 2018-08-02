India's athletes have been warned to follow the "no-needle" policy during this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang to avoid causing the country further embarrassment following problems at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.
Triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi were expelled from Gold Coast 2018 by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for breaking the strict no-needle policy.
Namdev Shirgaonkar, India's general team manager at Gold Coast 2018, was reprimanded, along with India's Chef de Mission Vikram Singh Sisodia and athletics team manager Ravinder Chaudry.
India were also officially warned about their use of needles by the CGF at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Similar suspicions were aroused during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
In a letter to all of India's national governing bodies, officials have been told to ensure that medicines prescribed for specific purposes or illnesses do not contain prohibited substances and all the syringes to be used are declared to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Press Trust of India reported.
"Medicines should be carried/kept in sealed transparent cover. A copy of the prescription by licensed doctor including details of the medical condition, quantity of medicine, etc should always be maintained,” the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in the letter.
Metha added in his letter: "If any official is required to take insulin or any other intravenous medicines as prescribed during stay at Games Village, they are required to store the medicine and needles in the IOA Office/Polyclinic in the Village."
Babu and Thodi have both been included in India's team for Jakarta Palembang 2018, due to take place between August 18 and September 2.
Under the OCA’s no-needle policy, no athlete can use injectable materials for medical treatment that is not necessary and they have not obtained written permission for.
Athletes who use medicines for valid purposes will have to fill an "injection declaration form" and file it with the OCA Medcial Committee and Anti-Doping Commission.
Violation of these strict rules could lead disciplinary action, additional testing and possible sanctions as determined by the OCA Executive Board, including being expelled from the Games.
All 45 countries due to compete at the Asian Games have been told by the OCA to take "all appropriate steps so that all injectable materials are stored in a central secured location, access to which is restricted to authorised medical personnel of the NOC (National Olympic Committees) delegations".
Also at Gold Coast 2018, a needle was found outside a boxer’s room, leading to team doctor Amol Patil receiving a "strong written reprimand" from the CGF.