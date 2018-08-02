Taekwondo athletes are set to descend on Tahiti for the Oceania Championships, which begin tomorrow.

Action in Mahina will run until Sunday (August 5) alongside the Oceania region's President's Cup competition.

Both the Mairie De Mahina and Salle Omnisport Mahina venues are set to be used for matches.

Ten countries will contest the Oceania Championships with 20 registered for the President's Cup, a G2 world ranked event.

More than 200 athletes will enter the continental competition across the weight categories, with nearly 200 registered for the President's Cup.

Twenty countries will compete at the President's Cup with 10 at the Oceania Championships ©Facebook

Australia will send a strong team after holding a selection event in Bruce, a suburb of capital Canberra, on July 7 and 8.

New Zealand will also be hoping to challenge.

"World Taekwondo Oceania looks forward to seeing all athletes and member countries in Tahiti for what promises to be a very successful competition," a statement said.







