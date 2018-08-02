Ukraine have banned promising middle-distance runner Anton Hrabovskyy for six months after he criticised the quality of the kit supplied by ASICS.

The 20-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories in June questioning the quality of the newly-designed kit provided by the Japanese sports brand, a Gold Partner of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Russian broadcaster RT reported.

This led to the Ukrainian Athletics Federation (UAF) taking action against Hrabovskyy, who finished ninth in the 1,500 metres at the 2015 International Association of Athletics Federations World Youth Championships in Cali in Colombia.

"The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Athletics Federation has decided to ban Anton Hrabovskyy from participating in all official athletics events," the Federation said in a statement on its website.

"The six-month disqualification starts from July 22.

"The reason for Hrabovskyy's dismissal was unethical behavior of the athlete in relation to the team's sponsor ASICS which undermined the Ukrainian Athletics Federation's credibility.

"Hrabovskyy's actions put at risk the UAF's contract with ASICS as well as interests of the athletes of the national team."

The youngster responded by posting a video on the internet while wearing the ASICS kit he was complaining about.

"Yes it’s true I’ve been banned for six months," Hrabovskyy said, according to RT.

"I think they [the UAF] exaggerated a bit that I insulted the sponsor, calling their outfit s**t.

"I posted several Instagram stories which have already expired.

"On June 22, I posted a picture of me wearing a Ukrainian kit which was captioned 'Nike come back to Ukraine please'.

"In the next picture I tagged ASICS and this was my mistake.

"I didn’t think they would be so critical about my comments."