British Wheelchair Basketball has launched a new brand identity and logo.

The governing body hope the new look "will lay the foundations to underpin significant operational and strategic developments in the sport over the forthcoming months and years".

A motto of "Together We Are British Wheelchair Basketball" has been unveiled to "represent British Wheelchair Basketball's unified identity, highlighting the personality and values of the sport; its supportive nature, passion, ambition, edginess, pride, drive, grit and unity".

The logo is inspired by the three "crucial elements" of wheelchair basketball, all of which are circular in shape.

These are the hoop, ball and wheels with the logo also resembling the side profile of a wheelchair basketball player.

British colours of red and blue have been used prominently, with Arch Creative tasked with delivering the rebrand.

A motto of "Together We Are British Wheelchair Basketball" has been unveiled ©British Wheelchair Basketball

"Our sport is incredible - fast and dramatic - and every day we see players competing from elite level internationally to domestically within our national leagues," said British Wheelchair Basketball chief executive Lisa Pearce.

"They are joined by players new to the game, making new friends in our clubs up and down the country.

"We are so proud of our sport, but the old identity for British Wheelchair Basketball no longer worked in today's world.

"As a sport we are almost unrecognisable from where we were 20 years ago.

"We wanted the new brand to fundamentally represent us, unique to British Wheelchair Basketball and our stakeholders."

The rebrand comes with Britain's men's and women's teams preparing for the World Championships in German city Hamburg, which begin on August 16.

The men won Paralympic bronze at Rio 2016.