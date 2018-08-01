Czech Republic claimed home men's relay gold at the Modern Pentathlon Junior World Championships in Kladno today.

The home team claimed victory courtesy of Marek Grycz and Martin Vlach.

South Korea took the silver medal and Italy the bronze.

Full results have not yet been published.

The Czech Republic pair enjoyed success on a home course ©UIPM

Individual qualifying is due get underway tomorrow before the women's individual final on Saturday (August 4) and the corresponding men's event on Sunday (August 5).

The mixed relay will then close the Championships on August 6.

More than 170 athletes representing 29 nations are competing.

More follows