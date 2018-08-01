Brazilian rising star Ygor Coelho continued his superb men's singles run at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Nanjing today.

Coelho, who made his breakthrough in the Chinese city at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games, dispatched India's 11th seed H.S. Prannoy at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre today.

The South American triumphed 8-21, 21-16, 21-15 to reach the third round.

"I improved a lot after the Youth Olympics," Coelho said.

"It’s great to play among the best.

"I’m really happy and I hope to keep going - I was nervous.

"I was leading by four-five points in the second game, and then I was shaking, I couldn’t smash.

"My coach was very important to keep me focused, I think that made the difference - I feel happy but it’s not over yet."

Brice Leverdez of France was another winner today ©Getty Images

Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen is scheduled to be the next opponent for Coelho.

Five-time champion Lin Dan is now due to meet Chinese team-mate Shi Yuqi after each won today.

Dan defeated India's Sameer Verma 21-17, 21-14 and Shi overcame England's Rajiv Ouseph 21-18, 21-9.

Frenchman Brice Leverdez, the beneficiary of second seed Lee Chong Wei’s first-round walkover, also enjoyed a good win over Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei today, 21-18 21-19.

Last year's world silver medallist Pusarla V Sindhu enjoyed Indian success today in the women's singles draw.

She comfortably beat Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-14, 21-9.

But Japan's 14th seed Aya Ohori was beaten 21-18, 22-20 by Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.