With exactly two years to go until the athletics action gets underway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has published the qualification system for the Games in Japan's capital.

The system was approved at the IAAF Council meeting in Buenos Aires last week and includes details of the entry numbers for each discipline and the qualification timeline.

For the 10,000 metres, marathon, race walks, combined events and relays, the qualification period runs from January 1, 2019 to June 29, 2020.

For all other events, the qualification period runs from July 1, 2019 to June 29, 2020.

Athletes can qualify in one of two ways - either by virtue of their IAAF world ranking position at the end of the qualification period, or by achieving the entry standard within the qualification period.

Entry standards will be approved and published later this year, but will be set for the sole purpose of qualifying athletes with exceptional performances who are unable to qualify through the IAAF world rankings pathway.

Tokyo 2020 entry standards for track and field athletes will be published later this year by the IAAF ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 will open on July 24 with the athletics programme starting on July 31.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board approved the competition schedule for the Games, outlining the start and finish times of each session.

The more detailed competition schedule, identifying the individual times of specific events, will be announced by the spring of 2019.

The Tokyo Organising Committee also recently announced an outline of ticket prices for the Games.

There are a wide range of prices aimed at allowing as many people as possible to enjoy Olympic events, including millions of tickets at "affordable" prices.

Fans will be able to apply for tickets from the spring of 2019.