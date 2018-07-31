UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) will oversee the sample collection agency for anti-doping services at the European Championships in Glasgow, they announced today.

The Scottish city will be staging aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon during the inaugural event due to start here on Thursday (August 2) and last until August 12.

Athletics is scheduled to take place in Berlin from August 7 until 12.

"This is a unique sporting occasion with huge crowds expected, and UKAD is delighted to have been selected as the Sample Collection Agency," Pat Myhill, UKAD director of operations, said.

"It is vital for such a major competition, which will attract the eyes of Europe’s media and beyond, to ensure all testing processes are of the highest standard."

UK Anti-Doping will be in charge of sample collection during the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow ©Getty Images

The role of sample collection agency will see UKAD carry out all activities that directly involve the athlete, including notification of a test, sample collection and sample transportation, as well as processing the doping control forms.

The samples will be tested at World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories.

In addition, UKAD’s doping control personnel will be supporting the doping control station managers, chaperone team leaders and doping control officers.

As part of the role, UKAD will also be undertaking training of volunteer athlete chaperones at the event, to ensure they are compliant with the International Standard for Testing and Investigations.