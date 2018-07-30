The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) has handed out certificates to those who completed their inaugural advanced sports management courses.

The courses were organised by the COA in partnership with the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity programme, which distributes money to projects worldwide.

Staff at sporting governing bodies and organisations took part in order to improve their skills and knowledge.

It is hoped that this will lead to a better standard of sports governance in Algeria.

Algerian sports personalities were among the teachers offering guidance on the courses.

A range of topics were covered between April of last year and June, including financial management and event and sports marketing.

The courses are designed to improve governance in Algerian sport ©Getty Images

Members of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa Executive Committee attended the presentation ceremony.

The continental body met in Algerian capital Algiers, on the sidelines of the African Youth Games in the city.

Representatives from Olympic Solidarity were also in attendance.

Algeria won two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in August.

Middle distance runner Taoufik Makhloufi claimed both after finishing second in the men's 800 metres and 1,500m.

The North African nation is gearing up to stage the 2021 Mediterranean Games in Oran.