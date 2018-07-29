Egypt won the team competition at the World Squash Federation (WSF) World Junior Championships in Chennai for a record equalling sixth time by beating England 3-0 in the final today.

The Egyptians were the number one seeds and strong favourites coming into the competition and they showed why, reaching the final for an eighth consecutive time and then sealing the title without ever dropping a game.

The final at the Express Avenue Mall in the Indian city started with Marwan Tarek up against Nick Wall.

Tarek took it in straight games but the 3-0 result does not reflect how well fought the match was.

Despite Wall’s best efforts, however, he was not as immovable as his name suggests with the match finishing 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 to Tarek.

Omar El Torkey then came onto court to face Sam Todd.

Todd pushed El Torkey all the way in the first game but still just lost it 13-11, and at that point the Egyptian was able to push on, eventually sealing the win, and therefore the title, 13-11, 11-4, 11-4.

It means Egypt have now matched the record previously held by Pakistan and Australia in winning their sixth World Junior Championships team title.

Third place and therefore the bronze medal, was awarded to both the Czech Republic and the United States.

They did not compete in a play-off after both losing their semi-finals yesterday.

Hosts India finished in 11th place after coming from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 ©World Squash

Matches were played to establish every other position, however.

The number two seeds Canada played Malaysia to establish fifth and sixth place, after both sides were knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

As they should have, Canada triumphed in that match 2-1, after wins from both James Flynn and George Crowne.

Hong Kong sealed seventh place by beating Pakistan, the 2014 champions, 2-0.

Chung Yat Long put them 1-0 up by beating Muhammed Uzair, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, before To Wai Lok sealed seventh place by beating Muhammed Farhan Hashmi, 11-4, 11-8, 11-6.

Switzerland took ninth place by beating New Zealand 2-1, hosts India finished 11th thanks to a 2-1 win over Argentina and Colombia beat Australia 2-0 to finish 13th.

Ireland have officially finished in 15th place after they beat Germany today 2-0, Scotland beat France 2-1 to finish 17th, South Africa have finished 19th thanks to a 2-1 win over Singapore and Finland beat Qatar 2-1 to finish 21st.

Zimbabwe played Saudi Arabia to establish the last two places, 23rd and 24th.

Zimbabwe took the win 2-0, therefore condemning the World Junior Championship debutantes Saudi Arabia to last place.