Australia progressed directly to the quarter-finals of the Women's Hockey Cup in London, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by New Zealand in a repeat of the Commonwealth Games final.

New Zealand, who beat their arch rivals to clinch the gold medal at Gold Coast 2018 in April, opened the scoring through Olivia Merry 13 minutes into the Pool D encounter at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Emily Smith levelled for Australia five minutes later and that was how it stayed as the two sides each earned a point.

The result saw Australia seal the only quarter-final berth available in the group, with New Zealand consigned to the play-offs along with Belgium.

"It would’ve been nice to come out with a win but a draw was enough," Australian player Jodie Kenny said.

"We were really happy with that effort tonight so well done to our girls.

"We knew it was going to come down to the death tonight.

"They’re always fiery and it’s always a great competitive match."

Germany booked their quarter-final place with a 3-1 win over Spain ©Getty Images

Belgium ended their group stage campaign with a dominant 6-3 victory over Japan, who have been eliminated from the tournament.

Germany also qualified for the last eight after they overcame Spain 3-1 in Pool C.

In the other contest in the group, Argentina drew 1-1 with South Africa.

Belgium are set to play Spain in the playoff round with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Argentina are scheduled to face next face New Zealand in an eagerly-anticipated clash between the Champions Trophy holders and Commonwealth Games gold medallists respectively.

The tournament is due to continue tomorrow.