Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said he grows "more optimistic" every day that the Lima 2019 Pan American Games will be successful.

The Chilean made the comments with exactly a year to go before the Opening Ceremony in Peru's capital.

While praising organisers, Ilic also warned against complacency with the major multi-sport event rapidly approaching.

"It seems incredible to us that we are only one year away from this great Pan American sports festival and at the same time it's not without its challenges," he said.

"Lima is working very well and they have fulfilled all the goals that we set for them when we were together.

"I think that, in such a big and important event, the work that we are doing together will allow us to have successful Games.

"While Lima is doing very well, there are many areas that we have to take great care and watch over, in order to ensure that there are no shortages in transportation, food, comfort, the sports facilities and the Athlete Village.

"I am more optimistic every day.

"I think things are going well, the commitments are being fulfilled and I know that next July we will deliver the Games that the athletes in our region deserve."

The Pan American Games, featuring 39 sports, will run between July 26 and August 11.

They will be followed by the Parapan American Games from August 21 to September 1.

Organisers claim that 95 per cent of all construction projects will be finished by March, with the final tower at the Athlete Village now complete.

All seven towers are now ready to be transformed into living spaces for athletes competing.

"We look forward to welcoming all of the Panam Sports family next year for what we know will be a memorable event for all those involved," said Lima 2019 President, Carlos Neuhaus.

Earlier this week, Neuhaus announced that he expects to successfully appeal a decision which would prohibit him from holding a role in Peru's national sports system for a two-year period.

A case was brought to the Superior Council of Sports Justice and Sports Honors in Peru by José Mario Escudero Vigil.

The lawyer, who is currently a member of the court, previously stood for the Presidency of the Peruvian Surfing Federation (FENTA).

FENTA were led by Neuhaus from 2013 to 2016, before he left to take up the role of Lima 2019 President.

According to La Mula, Escudero was prevented from standing in FENTA elections.

A ruling from the court reportedly claimed Neuhaus had allegedly committed "some irregularities" in those elections.

The decision is believed to prohibit Neuhaus from holding a role within a national federation.

Neuhaus has denied wrongdoing and states he will appeal the decision made by the body.

He claims the decision will have no impact on preparations for Lima 2019.