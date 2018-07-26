Top seeds and huge favourites Egypt comfortably negotiated their round-of-16 clash with Argentina as the World Squash Federation Men's World Junior Team Championships continued in Chennai.

They defeated the South Americans 3-0 in the Indian city, with the combined length of the three matches under an hour.

Mostafa El Serty first beat Lisandro Ortiz 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 on the show courts at the Express Avenue Mall.

Individual runner-up Marwan Tarek then defeated Jeremias Azaña 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 to ensure victory in the best-of-three contest.

Omar El Torkey still wrapped up the whitewash with a 11-3 11-1 win in a two game dead rubber against Dylan Tymkiw.

England defeated Germany to go through ©WSF

Egypt did not need to field individual world champion Mostafa Asal.

Other matches today saw second seeds Canada also advance to the quarter finals, with a 3-0 win over Australia.

Third seeds England beat Germany 2-0 with the dead rubber not contested, while fourth seeds Malaysia beat Ireland by the same scoreline.

Hosts India are due to face rivals Pakistan at the Express Avenue Mall later today, with all other matches played today at the Indian Squash Academy.

The last eight will then be played tomorrow.

