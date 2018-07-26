The competing nations have been confirmed for wheelchair basketball's Men's Central America and Caribbean Championship in Costa Rica this year.

Matches will take place in capital San Jose between October 21 and 28 with International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Americas and the Costa Rica Paralympic Committee now confirming the line-up.

Joining the hosts will be Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.

As well as aiming to win the tournament, competing sides will also have the goal of qualifying for next year's Parapan American Games in Lima.

The competition serves as a qualifier for Lima 2019 ©IWBF

Two countries will qualify for the multi-sport event, with United States, Canada and Peru already confirmed.

Three more teams will book their place from the South America Championship, due to be held in Lima between December 1 and 8.

"Our congratulations to all of the teams participating in the 2018 Central America and Caribbean Championship," said IWBF Americas competition officer Steve Bach.

"We wish you every success in your preparations for this important regional qualifier event."