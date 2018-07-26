The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) have unveiled the official logo for this year's World Championships in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

Belli Creative Studio have designed the emblem which features a human figure holding a barbell over their head.

Green, the predominant colour of Turkmenistan's flag, features heavily as does the flag's pattern which is a nod to the country's famous carpet industry.

"The goal was for the logo to be bright, easy to remember and to use bold while rich colours to enhance the visuals for an exciting sport event," the IWF said.

"It represents a strong spirit and the willpower of the Turkmen nation."

An IWF delegation which visited Ashgabat last month ©IWF

Ashgabat is due to host the World Championships between November 1 and 10.

Competition will take place in the city's Weightlifting Arena which also hosted action at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Since then, the venue has been upgraded and modified for the sport's flagship championship.

The IWF said the city was making "significant progress" last month after only being awarded the event in November.

This came after scheduled hosts Lima agreed to hand the event over "to support the weightlifting family".