Next year’s Diving World Series will start in Japan and conclude in London, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) have announced.

Sagamihara in Japan will host the inaugural leg of the 2019 circuit - its first ever meeting of this nature - and London, which last hosted a leg of this series in 2015, will be the venue for the closing competition.

The event is due to start in Sagamihara on March 1 to 3 and will then move to Beijing on March 7 to 9.

The last three meets will be held in Montreal from April 26 to 28, Kazan, in Russia, from May 10 to 12 and London from May 17 to19.

The Chinese capital has been hosting a leg of this Series since 2011 without exception while Kazan has been on board since 2015, the year the city organised the FINA World Championships.

Beijing's Water Cube arena is a regular venue for the FINA Diving World Series, and will be once again in 2019 ©Getty Images

There are 10 events on the programme: men's 3 metre springboard, men's 10m platform, men's synchronised 3m springboard, 10m platform, women's 3m springboard, women's 10m platform, women's synchronised 3m springboard, 10m platform and two mixed events consisting 3m and 10m.

The total prize money available for the 2019 Series is approaching $1.5 million (£1.1 million/€1.3 million).

Only divers taking part in all five legs are eligible for the overall prize money

The FINA Diving World Series provides an additional opportunity for divers to prepare for the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju in South Korea and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo beyond.