Hosts Thailand have had a mixed day at the International Federation of University Sport (FISU) World Univeristy Muaythai Championships in Pattaya today, claiming two wins and two losses.

Charmuanjit Nuttacha was one of the two Thai fighters to win at the Hard Rock Hotel, with the help of a very vocal crowd which the foreign fighters admitted made it especially tough when facing a local opponent.

Two of Thailand’s athletes, however, today could not make the most of the support and are now out of the competition.

Among the stand-out fighters in action today was Ali Doğan from Turkey, who got a good reception from the crowd despite not being Thai, thanks to his World Games win last year.

Natalia Leciejewska's hairstyle helped her gain the support of the home crowd in her fight ©FISU

He beat Russia’s Artem Stratov and afterwards admitted it was "great" to be through to the finals.

"It was hard, it was a hard fight," he said.

"I hope people at home in Turkey will pray for me now, pray that I win gold."

In the women’s divisions, Natalia Leciejewska from Poland proved popular, winning her fight against Sheila Omalia form the Philippines while sporting plaited hair dyed in the colours of the Polish flag.

The competition is due to continue tomorrow.