British Cycling have confirmed their road race and time trial riders for next month’s 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

The men’s road team is expected to be led by Mark Cavendish, with Dani Rowe set to head their women’s squad.

Cavendish, the 2011 road race world champion, has had a season heavily impacted by injuries and recently left the Tour de France after missing the time cut on a tough mountain stage.

The sprinter will feature in a team with Adam Blythe, Mark Christian, Owain Doull, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Scott Thwaites.

"I’m looking forward to the European Championships and racing in a British jersey again," Cavendish said.

"Glasgow is pretty special to me as it’s where I won the National Road Race Championships in 2013, and the home-crowd support is always an amazing experience.

"I think we’ve got a strong team, I know the lads well from racing with them before, and we’ll give it our all on race day."

Dani Rowe will feature in the women’s team and will hope to add to the Commonwealth Games road race bronze medal she earned in Gold Coast earlier this year.

She features in a team that also includes Lizzy Banks, Alice Barnes, Dani Christmas, Anna Henderson, Nikki Juniper, Abby Mae Parkinson and Sophie Wright.

The women’s road race is scheduled to take place on August 5, with the men’s due to be held one week later on August 12.

Britain will also be represented by Alex Dowsett and Harry Tanfield in the men’s time trial event on August 8, with Hayley Simmonds competing in the women’s competition on the same day.

Jason Kenny has been included in Britain's track cycling team for the European Championships in Glasgow ©Getty Images

Confirmation of the teams follows British Cycling’s squad announcement for BMX, mountain bike and track competitions.

The Championships will mark the start of the Olympic qualifying period for track cycling at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The team includes Laura and Jason Kenny, who have 10 Olympic gold medals between them, with the couple having returned to elite level competition in April this year after the birth of their son Albie.

Both earned a silver medal on their return at the Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn.

Defending European champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson are also in the squad, with the women’s endurance line-up completed by Neah Evans and Emily Kay.

Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant make up the women’s sprint squad.

Kenny will be joined in the men’s sprint team by Jack Carlin, Philip Hindes, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman.

Reigning world team pursuit champions Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield feature in the men’s endurance squad, along with senior academy rider Matt Walls, Commonwealth Games silver medallist John Archibald and Ollie Wood.

Grant Ferguson and Annie Last have been selected to compete in the mountain bike races at the Championships.

Kyle Evans, Quillan Isidore, Curtis Manaton, Paddy Sharrock and Kye Whyte have been selected to represented Britain in men’s BMX, while Beth Shriever is the sole female representative.

The new European Championships, which are due to take place every four years, will combine the existing European Championships of aquatics, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.