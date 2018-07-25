The 2018 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Under-23 and Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships begin in Plovdiv in Bulgaria tomorrow, the same city where the very first European Canoe Sprint Championships were held in 1997.

The four-day event comes after a year of hectic scheduling for the Bulgarian Canoe Federation (BCF), which hosted the 2017 men's and women’s European Championships for both able-bodied and Para athletes.

The World Under-23 Rowing Championships were also held there with the senior World Championship in the sport taking place in Plovdiv this year.

"Last year we faced the most serious challenge as the organisers because the canoe sprint and Paracanoe men's and women's European Championships and the World Rowing Championship were held," Evelina Petrova, BCF executive director, said.

"The rowing started only three days after our final.

"The organisation went in parallel, but we did a great job."

Olympic silver medalist Emma Jorgensen is hoping to challenge for a medal in the K1 500 metres, despite spending much of the year training to be a painter ©ICF

The BCF say the experience of hosting so many major events last year means they are confident the under-23 and junior championships will be a success.

Petrova is also confident the championships will be well supported.

"Bulgaria is a country with traditions in canoeing and the Bulgarians like this sport very much," she said.

"Plovdiv has been affirmed as an excellent host of races of the highest rank and the interest is growing.

"We believe that this trend will continue in 2018."

The competition will begin tomorrow with the heats of the women's C1 and K4 500 metres.

Thursday will also feature the men's K1 and C1 1,000m and the women's K1 1,000m.