Defending champions Germany began strongly at the Women's Fistball World Championships by winning both of their matches on day one in Linz.
The Germans wrapped up 2-0 wins over both the Czech Republic and Italy to take charge of Group B at the ÖBV Arena in the Austrian city.
They only dropped eight points across the two matches as they began their bid for a third title in a row in impressive fashion.
Argentina also won twice in Group B as they saw off Czech Republic and Serbia 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.
In Group A, last year's runners-up and bronze medallists, Brazil and Switzerland respectively, both also won twice.
IFA 2018 Fistball Women's World Championship live from Linz, Austria— News (@IFA_Fistball) July 24, 2018
All games live: https://t.co/YSrP2IKaqV#fistball #linz #austria #faustball #worldchampionship #sport pic.twitter.com/cKofWoNUdF
Brazil, the 2010 winners, claimed 2-0 wins over New Zealand and hosts Austria.
Switzerland, who won the tournament in 2002, also won 2-0 twice - against New Zealand and Belgium.
The host nation did have the consolation of a 2-0 win over the Belgians.
Group games will continue until July 26 when the double elimination round will start.
The final will take place on Saturday (July 28).