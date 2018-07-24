University of Coimbra enjoyed further success as the hosts of the European Universities Games saw celebrated a gold medal in the judo competition today.

Catarina Martins De Mesquita Paiva Costa delivered gold for the host nation in the women’s under-48 kilogram event in the Portuguese city.

She overcame Kosovo’s Fjolla Kelmendi, the niece of Olympic gold medallist Majlinda Kelmendi, in the final.

Spain saw their judokas clinch double gold, with Joaquin Carlos Gomis Jimeno triumphing in the men’s under-60kg final against Rodrigo Lopes.

His success was swiftly followed by a triumph for Marta Also Montserrat over Gabrielle Wuillot of France in the women’s under-52kg event.

A hat-trick of Spanish victories was denied when Maitane Herrero Zapiain suffered defeat to Britain’s Jodie Caller in the women’s under-57kg final.

Group stages of the football competitions continued ©Facebook/EUG Coimbra 2018

The result saw Britain move to the top of the overall medals table at the Games with nine gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Mark Gusic delivered judo gold for Montenegro by beating Austria’s Florian Doppelhammer in the men’s under-66kg final.

Poland’s Mateusz Garbacz and Turkey’s Ümmühan Kabak were crowned winners of the men’s under-73kg and women’s under-63kg events respectively.

They saw off the challenge of Ukraine’s Hievorh Manukian and France’s Julia Etienne in their finals.

The group stages of basketball, football and futsal also continued today.

Tomorrow is due to see the start of the rugby sevens competition.