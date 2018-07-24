The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have announced a series of changes to their Challenger Tour for 2019, claiming it will result in significant investment and growth in prize money.

The changes to the Challenger Tour, the feeder circuit to the ATP’s top level World Tour, are claimed to come as a result of an extensive strategic review.

The review was aimed at helping to enhance the player pathway and improve the viability of professional tennis at the lower levels of the sport.

As part of the changes, the singles main draw at Challenger Tour events will increase from 32 up to 48 players.

It is claimed this will result in an annual increase of approximately 2,400 available professional job opportunities with prize money and hotel accommodation included.

Tournaments will feature a four player qualifying event, with two qualifiers progressing to the main draw.

All main draw players will earn prize money from the tournaments, the ATP have revealed.

With the addition of 16 players to the main draw, it is estimated an additional $1 million (£760,000/€860,000) will be generated in prize money during the season, with the highest level Challenger events offering a prize of $162,480 (£123,696/€139,129) next year.

It is estimated that the revamped ATP Challenger Tour will generate an extra $1 million in prize money ©Wikipedia

The ATP announced a 16 team draw will continue for doubles.

Tournaments will be held over seven days from Monday to Sunday, including qualifying.

It is claimed this will lead to better player flow, with no overlap from week to week between tournaments.

All Challenger tournaments are set to provide hotel accommodation for all main draw players from the start of 2019.

The change is expected to result in around 20,000 additional room nights for players throughout the season.

"These are significant changes that will lead to a real enhancement of the ATP Challenger Tour, particularly as we seek to provide more earning opportunities for players at the entry level into men’s professional tennis," Chris Kermode, the ATP executive chairman and President, said.

"A big priority for us is to ensure we have a healthy player pathway and that we improve the viability of a career in men’s professional tennis.

"These changes represent an important step in the right direction for our sport."

The ATP have also revealed that Challenger Tour tournament categories will be re-branded in accordance with the number of ATP Rankings points on offer to the respective tournament champion.

This will mirror ATP World Tour, which boasts three different categories.

Five categories will feature on the series, with events either being a Challenger 70, 80, 95, 110 or 125 event.

It is claimed this will provide the tour with a clear structure and easily defined brand to facilitate communication and marketing opportunities.

ATP executive chairman and President Chris Kermode claimed the changes to the Challenger Tour will enhance earning opportunities for players at entry level in men's professional tennis ©Getty Images

Increased services are set be offered across officiating and medical services, with better access on offer to qualified physiotherapists.

Enhancements will be made to on-site conditions, including more practice courts being made available and improved player treatment facilities.

It is hoped that from 2019 all main draw singles matches are will be streamed online, which would more than double the matches available to viewers worldwide.

The ATP have asserted that overall prize money levels have increased by approximately 28 per cent on the tour since 2014.

From 2020, ranking points will begin at the ATP Challenger Tour only.

This will result in a significant reduction in the number of ATP-ranked players.

The ATP state the move is aimed at improving the player pathway, while positioning the ATP Challenger Tour as the first stage of professional tennis.

They believe it will help to more accurately define the breadth of men’s professional tennis, leading to better services and conditions provided for professional players, while providing a clear border between the professional ranks and the transitional ranks beneath.