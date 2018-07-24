Joachim Gerard will hope to impress in front of a home crowd as the Belgian Open Wheelchair Tennis competition begins tomorrow.

The event will take place at the Tennis Club Geronsart in Rue de Luzerne.

Competition is featuring as part of the International Tennis Federation 1 Series.

Gerard will be the second seed for the men’s singles competition, with Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez the tournament favourite.

Sweden’s Stefan Olsson and France’s Nicolas Peifer are also potential contenders to triumph.

The women’s singles field is headed by the Netherlands' Aniek van Koot.

Aniek van Koot is the top seed in the women's draw ©Getty Images

She will face competition from Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock and Katharina Kruger, along with fellow Dutch player Majolein Boxwood.

Quad singles competition will also take place at the event, which will run until Sunday (July 29).

United States' David Wagner, the world number one, will be the player to beat in the event.

Australia’s Heath Davidson is considered the player likeliest to overcome Wagner.

Around 60 players are due to feature at the Belgian Open.