Hosts Algeria enjoyed fencing success at the African Youth Games in the country’s capital city Algiers.

Léa Racha Malek claimed gold for the host nation in the women’s individual épée event after overcoming Egypt’s Ahd Nasr.

A closely fought final saw Malek emerge as a 15-13 winner to finish top of the standings.

Her team-mate Sonia Zeboudj replicated the achievement in the women’s foil final, as she clinched a narrow 15-14 win over Egypt’s Mariam Sedky.

While Egypt were forced to settle for silver in the two women’s events, they celebrated gold in the men’s sabre competition.

Adham Moataz eased to a 15-4 victory over Tunisian rival Amenallah Hmissi in the gold medal match.

Places in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games were on the line in the women’s beach volleyball semi-finals.

Rwanda sealed a place at the Games after their pairing Valentine Munezero and Penelope Musabyimana overcame Egyptian opposition in the last four.





The duo emerged as 21-15, 21-17 winners of their match.

They will face the challenge of Mozambique in their final, with their team having clinched a Youth Olympic Games place by winning a semi-final against hosts Algeria 21-13, 21-7.

Ghana advanced to the men’s final by beating Algeria 21-18, 17-21, 15-13.

They will meet Mozambique, who were 21-14, 21-2 winners against Gambia.

Egypt triumphed in the women’s volleyball final by winning 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 against Cameroon.