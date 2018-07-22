Thailand had mixed fortunes on the second day of competition at the World University Muaythai Championship in Pattaya.

The hosts had seen all three of their competitors emerge victorious in the opening rounds of competition at the city's Hard Rock Hotel.

They saw four more competitors begin their participation at the Championships today, with two celebrating success and two tasting defeat.

Chaipat Rittichai gave them an ideal start when he won his men's under-60 kilogram division bout against The Philippines' Chim Apopot.

There was also a triumph for Nuttacha Chamuanjit in the women's under-51kg event, as she saw off the challenge of France's Margaux Izac by a narrow 29-28 score.

Nattapon Kalangsombat suffered disappointment in his men's under-81kg bout, as he suffered a third round defeat to Belarus' Mikita Shostak.

The Thai competitor could take some solace in his opponent being the defending champion in the discipline.

Gongjok Khongsak, the final Thai competitor of the day, lost in the second round of his men's under 75kg contest to Russia's Aleksei Fedotov.

The early rounds of competition will continue tomorrow in Pattaya.

The Championships are set to run until Sunday (July 29).

Muaythai officially entered the programme of the International University Sports Federation World University Championships in 2015.