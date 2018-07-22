Francesco Molinari has become the first Italian to win a major golf championship after winning The Open at Carnoustie with a score of eight-under-par.

The 35-year-old produced a bogey-free final round to shoot a two-under 69 in difficult conditions in Scotland.

He finished two ahead of four players - England’s Justin Rose, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele - on six-under.

Fourteen-time major champion Tiger Woods was one of three players tied for sixth place on five-under along with England’s Eddie Pepperell and fellow American Kevin Chappell.

The United States’ Jordan Spieth, who shared the lead with Kisner and Schauffele going into the final round, finished joint ninth on four-under as he failed in his bid to become the first back-to-back champion since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2008.

He was joined by compatriots Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar in finishing four shots back.

"It is absolutely amazing," Molinari was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"I think it will take a long time to sink in.

"It has been a great week.

"The course bit me a few times in the first two days, but to go bogey-free around this track at the weekend is incredible."

