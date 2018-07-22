Hosts Algeria celebrated a hat-trick of team judo titles as the African Youth Games continued in their capital Algiers.

Their boys and girls teams progressed through to the final at the Hacen Harcha Sport Hall.

On both occasions the home teams came up against Nigeria in the final, with their four athlete line-ups triumphing in each contest.

Algeria also met Nigeria in the final of the mixed team competition, where they were able to complete the clean sweep.

The team success double Algeria’s haul of three gold medals from the individual judo competitions at the Games.

While Nigeria suffered in the team judo finals, they were left toasting a series of successes in weightlifting events.





Morufat Folarin won the women’s 44 kilogram competition, while her team-mate Agba Ebelechukwu dominated the 48kg division.

A third gold was earned by Yusuf Islamiyat in the women’s 58kg event, before Mafia Edidiong Joseph and Opadeji Adedapo clinched men’s 62kg and 69kg titles respectively.

A total of 30 sports feature on the programme for the Games, due to take place until Saturday (July 28).

Athletics, archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, equestrian, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey and judo are among the sports.

The programme is completed by karate, rowing, rugby, swimming, sailing, boules, tennis, table tennis, shooting, triathlon, taekwondo, volleyball, wushu and weightlifting.