Top seed Marwan Tarek recovered from 8-4 down in the last game of his semi-final against fellow Egyptian Omar El Torkey to edge ever nearer to the successful defence of his men’s title at the World Junior Individual Squash Championships in Chennai.

Tarek ultimately triumphed 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-8 after a mammoth 92-minute encounter at the Indian city's Express Avenue Mall .

"That's the longest match I've ever played, but no regrets, it's the WJ semis," he said.

"I was three points from going out, I'm so happy to reach the final again."

Awaiting Tarek in the final is set to be second seed Mostafa Asal after he comfortably beat Mostafa El Serty 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 in an all-Egyptian penultimate-round clash.

Egypt's Rowan Reda Araby continued to justify her number one seeding by reaching the women's final with victory over England's Lucy Trumel in the semi-final ©WSF WorldJuniors/Twitter

In the women’s event, Egyptian top seed Rowan Reda Araby cruised into the final with an 11-5, 13-11, 11-6 victory over compatriot Jana Shiha.

"It's always in the second that I feel the pressure, so I'm glad to get through that 3-0 to reach my third WJ final," she said.

Standing between Reda Araby and overall success is another Egyptian, second seed Hania El Hammamy, who defeated England's Lucy Turmel 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the other semi-final.

Both finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The team event is set to be held from Tuesday to Sunday (July 24 to 29).