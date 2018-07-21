Gao Fangjie of China overcame the highest-seeded player in the women's singles draw as she beat Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol to reach the final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Singapore Open.

Gao claimed a battling 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory against Jindapol, the second seed, in a match which lasted over an hour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

The Chinese player, seeded seventh, will face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi for the Singapore Open crown tomorrow.

Takahashi booked her place in the tournament's showpiece contest after she defeated Han Yue of China 21-18, 21-14.

Chou Tien Chen avoided the same fate as Jindapol as the men's top seed progressed to the final with a hard-fought win over China's Qiao Bin.

Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei booked his place in the final of the men's tournament ©Getty Images

The Chinese Taipei competitor won the opening game but dropped the second before eventually clinching a 21-12, 18-21, 21-6 triumph.

He is due to take on compatriot Hsu Jen Hao in tomorrow's final after he beat 35-year-old Nguyen Tien Minh of Vietnam in straight games.

Hsu ensured the Singapore Open title will be heading to Chinese Taipei with a 21-15, 21-11 success.

The players will be competing for a share of the $355,000 (£270,000/€300,000) prize fund on offer at the tournament.