The United States' double Olympic bobsleigh silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor has been announced as the President-elect of the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF).

The four-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist is due to begin one-year term as head of the WSF, an educational nonprofit charity focused on female involvement in sports founded in 1974 by tennis player Billie Jean King and based in New York City, beginning next January.

The 33-year-old will succeed current President and six-time X Games medalist freeskier Grete Eliassen.

"I am honoured to join the WSF Board of Trustees whose depth of leadership and experience will make an incredible impact in the success of this incredible nonprofit," Meyers Taylor wrote on Facebook.

"I look forward to this important role in helping to unlock girls’ potential thought the power of sport."

Meyers Taylor, a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington D.C., is also a former professional softball player.

The Women's Sport Foundation was founded in 1974 by Billie Jean King ©Getty Images

She has represented US women’s bobsled team for 11 years and won an Olympic bronze medal in the woman's two-bob at Vancouver 2010 and silver at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

In 2015, Meyers Taylor made history becoming the first woman to earn a spot on the men’s bobsled team as a pilot in the four-man team.

Meyers Taylor will also co-chair the Foundation’s Athlete Advisory Council.

She has been elected alongside new WSF Board members Portia Archer, Jeff Gewirtz, Mike Gregoire, Robin Harris, Kate Johnson and Phaidra Knight.

"We’re thrilled to welcome all seven of our newest members, and are humbled by the deep breadth of leadership, experience, and commitment to women and girls’ health and equity that they bring to WSF," Deborah Antoine, the chief executive of the WSF, said.

"We look forward to the many contributions their talent and perspective will make on the Women’s Sports Foundation Board."