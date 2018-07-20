The most expensive tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will cost ¥300,000 ($2,685/£2,049/€2,294) while half of all tickets will cost ¥8,000 ($72/£55/€61) or less, the Organising Committee have announced today.

The cheapest adult tickets will set you back ¥2,500 ($22/£17/€19), while it was revealed earlier this month that a cheaper concessionary rate for children, the elderly and people with disabilities will also be available at ¥2,020 ($18/£14/€15).

General price ranges for each individual sport, with the exception of surfing, have also been revealed, although prices for specific sessions during the Games have not.

The cheapest tickets will be available at sports including softball, football, hockey and rugby, while the most expensive sporting tickets will be available for athletics at ¥130,000 ($1,163/£888/€993).

The most expensive sporting tickets, for athletics, will set you back JPY130,000 ($1,163/£888/€993) ©Getty Images

The second most expensive tickets are for swimming and basketball at ¥108,000 ($966/£737/€825).

All these prices do not include hospitality tickets, which at this stage the Organising Committee say they are still planning.

No tickets are yet on sale, but the organisers say residents in Japan will be able to apply for them via the official website from the spring of 2019.

As is usually the case for sponsorship reasons, Visa will be the only payment brand accepted.