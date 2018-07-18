France’s Simon Casse and Brice Loubet earned the men’s relay gold medal at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Székesfehérvár.

Having finished the opening fencing event in fifth position, the duo steadily improved their position as the day continued in the Hungarian city.

They achieved third place results in both the swimming and riding competitions to put themselves in medal contention heading into the combined event.

Casse and Loubet achieved a time of 10min 45.89sec to win gold, the pair ending on a total of 1,476 points.

They ended five points clear of Germany’s Marvin Faly Dogue and Matthias Sandten.





The German pairing had closed the gap by posting the fastest time of 10:42.76 in the combined event but ultimately fell short of overhauling their French rivals.

Pavels Svecovs and Ruslans Nakoņečnijs of Latvia completed the podium after finishing with 1,458 points.

They secured the bronze despite positing only the 10th fastest time in the combined event.

Individual qualifying and finals are due to held from tomorrow to Sunday (July 22) before the mixed relay on Monday (July 23).

Russia's Aleksander Lesun and Belraus' Anastasiya Prokopenko won the respective men's and women’s individual events at last year's Championships in Minsk.