The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) have signed an agreement with USA Weightlifting and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to provide anti-doping education worldwide.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the three parties was agreed and will see the launch of a learning management system.

The system will be launched in time for compulsory use at the IWF World Championships in Turkmenistan, due to take place in the country’s capital Ashgabat from November 1 to 10.

"The IWF's complete commitment to clean competition means we continue to seek new and even more effective ways of carrying out every aspect of anti-doping work: from testing to whereabouts, from the mandatory registration of athlete support personnel to education," IWF President Tamás Aján said.

"I am very happy that the IWF has been able to make this new agreement with USA Weightlifting and with USADA.

"It will help us take a big step forward together in developing and maintaining a culture of clean sport throughout weightlifting."

Under the terms of the agreement, USA Weightlifting will coordinate production of the online education platform.

It is claimed they will use their experience of implementing policies that require athletes to complete anti-doping training prior to competing at national events.

USADA will provide its educational tutorials as the basis for the courses which are required in order to participate at the World Championships.

"Requiring anti-doping education to global athletes helps move the sport forward," Travis Tygart, chief executive of USADA, said.

"We firmly believe in a comprehensive approach to anti-doping that effectively combines education, prevention and detection.

"After working with the IWF and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to deliver a successful anti-doping programme at the 2017 IWF World Championships, we are confident that effective education will contribute to a cleaner sport globally."

USADA and the IWF partnered to provide education at last year's World Weightlifting Championships ©Getty Images

Weightlifting's place is guaranteed for the 2020 Olympics i Tokyo, but to retain its place beyond then, it must update the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with reports of progress in its anti-doping efforts.

The latest report was delivered last month and is expected to be discussed at the IOC’s Executive Board meeting, held from today to Friday (July 20) in Lausanne.

The sport, effectively "on probation", have been seeking to show signs of strengthening their fight against doping.

This followed 24 positive tests in weightlifting at the 2015 World Championships and 49 in the re-testing of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in Beijing and London respectively.

A new "hard-line" approach was supposedly unveiled in a report given to the IOC in December, including the handing over of the IWF's anti-doping programme to the International Testing Agency.

The IWF will hope their latest effort to provide anti-doping education will help to convince the IOC that progress is being made.

USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews expressed his hope the online education system will benefit the sport’s fight against doping.

"The world of weightlifting is a big family," he said.

"We may compete fiercely with others on the world stage, but at the same time we firmly believe in working together so that the whole family does well.

"We're grateful for the confidence the IWF has shown us in helping to prepare the new online education system.

"And we're confident our colleagues around the world will find the new education tools a great and practical benefit."