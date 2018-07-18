Lesotho have been officially confirmed as the host country for the 2022 African Youth Games.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) confirmed their approval of Lesotho’s bid in their resolutions from their Extraordinary General Assembly held yesterday.

The Assembly took place prior to the third edition of the African Youth Games in Algiers, with competition officially beginning today.

Officials presented their bid for the 2022 Games, which would take place in capital city Maseru.

insidethegames understands the event is planned to take place between February 25 and March 6 in 2022.

The bid from Lesotho was given the slogan "One Voice: One Africa: Sport Speaks".

Approval was given at ANOCA's Extraordinary General Assembly in Algiers ©Facebook

It will be the fourth edition of the event first held in the Morocco’s capital Rabat in 2010.

Botswana’s capital Gaborone held the second edition of the quadrennial Games in 2014, before Algiers hosts the Games this year.

The African Youth Games targets the 14 to 18 age group and is planned to contribute to the development of African sport and to the growth of Olympic values.

The Games are also expected to feature an education and cultural programmes seeking to promote the arts and culture of the host country and Africa as a whole.

It marks the first time Lesotho have been awarded an event by ANOCA, with the country having never staged the African Games or African Youth Games before.

Republic of Congo were also reportedly interested in staging the 2022 event.